Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 58.70 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 61.27 ($0.78), with a volume of 1792992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.60 ($0.79).

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 64.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 69.37. The firm has a market cap of £350.95 million, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.15.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 6.55 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 3.10%.

About Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (“ORIT”) is an Impact Fund helping accelerate the transition to net zero. It is an investment company focused on providing investors with an attractive and sustainable level of income returns, with an element of capital growth, by investing in a diversified portfolio of Renewable Energy Assets across Europe, the UK and Australia.

