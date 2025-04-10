OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $48.00.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp Trading Down 5.0 %

NYSE:OFG traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.25. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $47.66.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 22.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.