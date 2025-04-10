Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.93, but opened at $23.88. Oklo shares last traded at $22.74, with a volume of 2,561,689 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Oklo from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Oklo Stock Down 5.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.55.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 35,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $889,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,033,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,494,059.15. This trade represents a 0.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Jansen purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,420. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKLO. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oklo in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Oklo during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Articles

