Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Chairman Sells $381,732.60 in Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) Chairman John W. Swygert sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total value of $381,732.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,720. This represents a 6.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $110.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.17 and a 52 week high of $120.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.18.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.61 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,866,000 after acquiring an additional 38,203 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth $739,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 155.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,952,000 after acquiring an additional 294,217 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently commented on OLLI shares. StockNews.com lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

Read Our Latest Report on OLLI

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.