Oppenheimer Upgrades Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) to “Outperform”

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RBLX. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. FBN Securities started coverage on Roblox in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

Get Roblox alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Roblox

Roblox Trading Down 0.5 %

Roblox stock opened at $57.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.13. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $75.74. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $16,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,254,137 shares in the company, valued at $406,769,070.48. This represents a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 229,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $12,026,684.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,983 shares in the company, valued at $11,649,667.84. The trade was a 50.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,232,833 shares of company stock worth $76,827,466 over the last quarter. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,239,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,449,000 after acquiring an additional 462,450 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,658,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,642,000 after buying an additional 18,715,837 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 74,400.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,335,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312,325 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,592,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Roblox by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,579,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,564,000 after acquiring an additional 246,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.