Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.010-0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.
Orchid Island Capital Price Performance
Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.
Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.34%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 240.00%.
Orchid Island Capital Company Profile
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
