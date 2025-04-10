OS Therapies’ (OSTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of OS Therapies (NYSE:OSTX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OSTX. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of OS Therapies in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of OS Therapies from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE OSTX opened at $1.34 on Monday. OS Therapies has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61.

In other news, major shareholder Shalom Auerbach sold 16,720 shares of OS Therapies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $112,692.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,531,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,060,362.14. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OS Therapies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in OS Therapies Inc (NYSE:OSTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

OS Therapies Incorporated, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of treatments for osteosarcoma and other solid tumors in the United States. Its pipeline includes OST-HER2, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy for osteosarcoma patients; and OST-tunable drug conjugate (OST-tADC), an antibody-drug conjugate technology, with a plug-and-play platform that features tunable pH sensitive silicone linkers.

