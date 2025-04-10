Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,687 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $70,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,360,191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,568,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598,253 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 504.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,682,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,022 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,409,000 after buying an additional 3,509,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total value of $1,610,800.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 512,006 shares in the company, valued at $59,372,215.76. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $587,004.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,993,370.71. This trade represents a 3.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock valued at $253,328,090 over the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $92.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 484.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $125.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.19.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

