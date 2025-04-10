Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.71.

PARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered Par Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Par Pacific from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PARR. State Street Corp grew its position in Par Pacific by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,461,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,919,000 after acquiring an additional 328,325 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,936,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,744,000 after purchasing an additional 586,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after buying an additional 91,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after buying an additional 167,594 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $14.23 on Thursday. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $35.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

