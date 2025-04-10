Paralel Advisors LLC Acquires 1,480 Shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amentum were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMTM. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Amentum by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Amentum during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amentum alerts:

Insider Activity at Amentum

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,081,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 620,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,920,783.33. This represents a 19.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Loughran purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $97,658.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,658. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amentum Stock Performance

Shares of Amentum stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,716. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.22. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMTM. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMTM

About Amentum

(Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.