Paralel Advisors LLC Buys 1,232 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,380,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $47,585,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,242,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,243,000 after purchasing an additional 225,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 270,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,188,000 after purchasing an additional 107,397 shares during the period.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $205.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insight Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.25.

NASDAQ:NSIT traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.99. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.10 and a 1 year high of $228.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.13. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

