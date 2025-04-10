Paralel Advisors LLC Buys 32 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth $1,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NVR by 18.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $1,701,000. Markel Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,626,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,266,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total transaction of $1,074,730.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,891,380. The trade was a 11.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,356.67.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR traded down $98.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7,022.48. The stock had a trading volume of 553 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7,288.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8,335.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 6.18. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6,562.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9,964.77.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

