Paralel Advisors LLC Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Paralel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 944,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 934,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,190,000 after buying an additional 41,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,468,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,373,000 after purchasing an additional 65,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 394,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,791,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.00.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $11.49 on Thursday, hitting $212.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,202. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $171.45 and a twelve month high of $288.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by $0.39. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

