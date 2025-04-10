Paralel Advisors LLC Invests $44.54 Million in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Paralel Advisors LLC bought a new position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,540,000. GFL Environmental makes up about 1.9% of Paralel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,041,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $1,846,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 16.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 214,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 31,003 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,836,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Shares of NYSE:GFL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.74. The company had a trading volume of 104,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,626. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $49.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.90 and a beta of 1.09.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. Research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a $0.0154 dividend. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -3.87%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

