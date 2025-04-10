Paralel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,704 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Paralel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JBL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Jabil by 70,781.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,808,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,535 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,430,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,533,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,220,000 after buying an additional 416,841 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,312,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Jabil by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,187,000 after buying an additional 288,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $551,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,283. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $8,627,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,045. The trade was a 89.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,205,218 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Jabil from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

Jabil Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Jabil stock traded down $3.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.57. 90,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $174.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.66%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

