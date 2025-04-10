Paralel Advisors LLC Purchases 4,800 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,876 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,997,414 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $522,471,000 after purchasing an additional 382,856 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at $3,437,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,119 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $20,195,000 after acquiring an additional 39,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TPR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.53.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Tapestry stock traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,074. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.23 and a 1-year high of $90.85. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 44.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tapestry news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,048,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,592. The trade was a 23.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 25,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $2,226,929.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,570.72. This represents a 14.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,589. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

