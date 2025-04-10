Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.39.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PK traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $9.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,775,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,087,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 809.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,415,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,972 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Investment Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,342,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,837,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,929,000 after buying an additional 1,295,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,200,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,446,000 after buying an additional 1,122,839 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.