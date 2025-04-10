Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$10.43 and last traded at C$11.59, with a volume of 228023 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Pason Systems Stock Up 7.7 %

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

The stock has a market cap of C$922.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

