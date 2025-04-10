Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lowered its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Paylocity by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Paylocity by 149.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 489.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $184.05. 59,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,373. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.78. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.76. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $129.94 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 14.76%. Research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PCTY shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Paylocity from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Paylocity from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $254.00 target price (up from $212.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCTY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 26,252 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.91, for a total transaction of $5,116,777.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,862,200. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.