Peak Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Shares Down 10.3% – What’s Next?

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH – Get Free Report) shares fell 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.50. 850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 9,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.
Peak Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62.
Peak Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceutical level products containing phytocannabinoids, an abundant and pharmaceutically active component of industrial hemp for the prevention and alleviation of various conditions and diseases. The company was founded on December 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.
