Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 321,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,206,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $3,188,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 85,214 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.03.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 11.9 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $72.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $152.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,150. This represents a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

