Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 6.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth $304,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 0.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $439.22 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $360.05 and a one year high of $531.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $473.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.45.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 29.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 33.36%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.42, for a total transaction of $138,932.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,894 shares in the company, valued at $30,601,631.48. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,258 shares of company stock valued at $610,936. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $543.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $481.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $504.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $523.43.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

