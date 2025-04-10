Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $101,000 Stock Holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,874 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 1,402.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,023 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 18,935 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 172,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 20,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AEF stock opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $5.84.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.58%. This is an increase from Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

