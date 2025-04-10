Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $329,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 820.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Up 7.9 %

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $43.56 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $51.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

