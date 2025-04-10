Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Iris Energy by 1,307.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,684,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280,999 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth $11,544,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 56.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 264,883 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Iris Energy by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 348,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Iris Energy by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd now owns 395,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 262,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Iris Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Iris Energy Stock Up 11.3 %

Shares of IREN stock opened at $5.90 on Thursday. Iris Energy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. Iris Energy had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Iris Energy Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Iris Energy

(Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IREN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.