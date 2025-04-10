Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 305.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,142,000 after buying an additional 84,923 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 115,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 85.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,921,000 after acquiring an additional 265,648 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 8,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 33,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.70.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $95.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 5.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.96. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.70 and a fifty-two week high of $111.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $3,087,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,440.50. The trade was a 43.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 31,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $3,252,895.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,086,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,794,868.08. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,132 shares of company stock valued at $11,139,521. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

