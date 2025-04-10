Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 160 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,761 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $573,446,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,051,473 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $551,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,927 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,395,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,205,000 after purchasing an additional 905,328 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,322,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,745,858,000 after purchasing an additional 778,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,006,646 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $239,844,000 after purchasing an additional 749,932 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. TD Securities reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

NYSE:AEM opened at $105.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.36. The stock has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $111.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

