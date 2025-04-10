Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 400 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 21,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 9,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

MOO opened at $64.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $536.24 million, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.35 and a 200 day moving average of $69.17. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.19.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

