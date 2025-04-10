Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 4,156 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,922 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2,722.7% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $61.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $67.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.29 and a 200 day moving average of $56.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

BUD has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

