Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 4,808 Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 21,876,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,141 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 23,544 shares during the last quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Essential Planning LLC. bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 631.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 39,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Premier Income Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PPT opened at $3.55 on Thursday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $3.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%.

(Free Report)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.