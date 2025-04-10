Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Takes Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRB. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on W. R. Berkley from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

WRB opened at $67.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $50.73 and a one year high of $76.38.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.34%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

