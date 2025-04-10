Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth $54,396,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Penumbra by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 730,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,416,000 after buying an additional 138,387 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 299,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,831,000 after buying an additional 85,284 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at $13,451,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter valued at about $6,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 16,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.24, for a total transaction of $4,509,655.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,495 shares in the company, valued at $14,291,238.80. The trade was a 23.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.58, for a total transaction of $95,248.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,341.14. This trade represents a 7.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,236 shares of company stock worth $31,222,390 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of PEN opened at $275.71 on Thursday. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $310.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.67. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 810.91, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $315.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.47.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

