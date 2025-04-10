Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 124.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSNL. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Personalis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

NASDAQ:PSNL traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 109,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63. Personalis has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $7.20.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.48 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 104.52% and a negative return on equity of 66.07%. Research analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lightspeed Management Company L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter worth about $47,169,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Personalis by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 1,132,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after buying an additional 132,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Personalis by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 83,068 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 410,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 242,141 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Personalis by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 401,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 237,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

