PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Barclays

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PCG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim cut PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.95.

PG&E Stock Down 2.1 %

PCG traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.47. 11,486,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,219,905. The firm has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. PG&E has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average of $18.47.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In other news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris acquired 6,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,864 shares in the company, valued at $232,770.24. This represents a 75.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $532,368.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,104.95. This trade represents a 15.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PG&E

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in PG&E by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 1,233.6% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 563.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in PG&E by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in PG&E by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

