Philip Blake Hodge Purchases 20,000 Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) Director Philip Blake Hodge bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,400.00.

Pine Cliff Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE PNE opened at C$0.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.86. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.51 and a 1-year high of C$1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$220.94 million, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Pine Cliff Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pine Cliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$0.90 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.10 to C$0.95 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd is a Canadian natural gas focused, exploration and production company. It is mainly engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company owns a Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, Ghost Pine/Three Hills and Camrose/Viking areas of Central Alberta, several gas assets in Southeast Alberta and Southwest Saskatchewan, non-operated properties in the Sundance, Harmattan, and Garrington areas of Alberta and others.

See Also

