Phoenix Financial Ltd. Boosts Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,138,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,657 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $49,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 93,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRNS shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.53.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $41.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.38. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $60.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.24). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 17.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

