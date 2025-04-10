Phoenix Financial Ltd. Lowers Stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. decreased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Healthcare ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Phoenix Financial Ltd. owned about 2.77% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $103,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,412,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $86.37 on Thursday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.68 and a fifty-two week high of $101.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.38. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.69.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

