Phoenix Financial Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 77.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,553 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,219 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 16.4% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 15,281 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 28.6% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 19,642 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $223.77 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $258.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $134.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.32.

In other news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

