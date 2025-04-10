Phoenix Financial Ltd. Sells 1,238,820 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,703,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238,820 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $27,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,126,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,468,000 after purchasing an additional 685,395 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 798,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35,434 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 991,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 141,376 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $6.59 on Thursday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.24.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $261.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.14 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $884,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,305,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,974,548. This trade represents a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYO. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Payoneer Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.36.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

