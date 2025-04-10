Pinnacle Food Group Ltd. Prices IPO at $4.50 Per Share (PFAI)

Pinnacle Food Group Ltd. (PFAI) expects to raise $8 million in an IPO on the week of April 14th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 1,800,000 shares at $4.50 per share.

In the last 12 months, Pinnacle Food Group Ltd. generated $2.4 million in revenue and $560,000 in net income.

Craft Capital Management served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Pinnacle Food Group Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands)Â We are committed to becoming a leader in the field of smart farming solution services, focusing on vertical and hydroponic farming. Our goal is to promote sustainable food security by developing and building customized smart farming systems based on the systematic integration of technology, hardware and software, coupled with a full range of integrated technical and supply services (Farming as a Service, or FaaS). Our Business We currently sell hydroponic growing systems and technical support services to individual households and community groups and are developing a hydroponic growing system for urban farms. Our hydroponic growing systems include various sensors, growing trays, racks for growing trays, growing baskets, light panels, water tanks and consumables such as seeds, grow sponges and nutrient solutions. We also provide advice, agricultural data intelligence, controllable data applications that assist users to manage growing conditions, environmental design consulting, equipment installation, and agricultural technical support to the users of our equipment. We intend to provide such equipment and services to urban farms (such as organic vegetable farms) by the end of 2024 and to smart greenhouses and large-scaleÂ farming systems in 2025. Our core technology is based on real-timeÂ remote data monitoring, utilizing off-the-shelfÂ sensors we have purchased from third parties. Based on the data received from the installed sensors and analyzed at a data center using big data structures and machine learning training models developed for us by third parties, we provide data intelligence to users of our hydroponic growing systems through our mobile application. The sensors installed on our hydroponic growing systems extract a large amount of data from the growth process of the vegetables. This data is transmitted to our data center, where it is processed using big data structures and machine learning models. While the data structures and machine learning models were initially developed by third parties, we continuously fine-tuneÂ them based on the environmental data obtained from our hydroponic growing systems. As the data grows over time, we periodically update and retrain the models to incorporate new patterns observed in the feedback loop. The recommendations we provide through our mobile application are both data-drivenÂ and highly customized to each userâ€™s specific growing environment. Our customers can access real-timeÂ insights and personalized summary data through our mobile application, enabling them to make informed decisions and optimize their planting. Prior to entering the smart farming solution business in 2023, we were engaged in the sale of ginseng and provided consulting services with respect to its cultivation. We ceased to sell ginseng and provide consulting service with respect to its cultivation in 2023 to concentrate on our smart farming solution business. Note: Net income and revenue are in U.S. dollars for the 12 months that ended June 30, 2024.Â (Note: Pinnacle Food Corp. is offering 1.8 million shares at a price range of $4.00 to $5.00 to raise $8.1 million, according to its F-1/A filings. Background: Pinnacle Food Corp. filed its F-1 without disclosing the terms for its micro-cap IPO, which has estimated proceeds of $10.0 million.)Â “.

Pinnacle Food Group Ltd. was founded in 2015 and has 6 employees. The company is located at 600 837 West Hastings Street Vancouver BC V6C 2X1 Canada and can be reached via phone at (604)-727-7204 or on the web at https://www.pinnaclefoodinc.com/.

