Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Stock Price

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.10.

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 106.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $22.31. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OWL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,241,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917,071 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 77,168,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,943,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794,102 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4,278.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,053,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914,804 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,118,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,206,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

