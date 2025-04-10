Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Price

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $59.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 129.47%.

In related news, Director Michael Sean Hanley acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,817.40. The trade was a 30.54 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 62,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

