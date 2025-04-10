Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Olin (NYSE:OLN) Stock Price

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Olin from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.44.

OLN stock opened at $22.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average of $34.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Olin has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $57.77.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Olin had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olin will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 45% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

In other Olin news, CEO Kenneth Todd Lane bought 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $203,435.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $203,435. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Olin by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Olin by 246.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Olin by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olin by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

