Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Price

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SNAP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.47.

Shares of SNAP traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,859,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,005,654. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $17.33.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 61,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $664,860.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,564,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,636,307.40. This trade represents a 1.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $206,820.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 480,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,922.02. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,356,523 shares of company stock valued at $12,710,077 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Snap by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,137,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,161,000 after purchasing an additional 23,569,522 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 73,723,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,632 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $422,049,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,831,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,078,000 after acquiring an additional 134,017 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Snap by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,075,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,201,000 after acquiring an additional 828,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

