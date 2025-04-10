Piper Sandler Lowers Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target to $147.00

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $154.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.11.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVLT

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

CVLT opened at $157.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.00 and a 200-day moving average of $161.65. Commvault Systems has a 52-week low of $93.48 and a 52-week high of $190.11.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total transaction of $2,290,655.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,447,876.76. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total transaction of $614,471.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,316 shares in the company, valued at $16,322,853.04. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commvault Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 478.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

(Get Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.