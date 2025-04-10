Piper Sandler Lowers MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $213.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $213.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $251.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.11.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $203.19 on Tuesday. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $186.84 and a fifty-two week high of $296.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.86.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 33.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 5.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,535,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

