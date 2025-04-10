Piper Sandler Lowers Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $76.00

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2025

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNXGet Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NTNX. Raymond James set a $83.00 price objective on Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nutanix from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Nutanix from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nutanix from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Nutanix from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

Nutanix Trading Up 13.1 %

NTNX stock opened at $65.77 on Tuesday. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.91, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.94 and its 200-day moving average is $66.65.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 7,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,877,450. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $533,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,050 shares in the company, valued at $232,288. The trade was a 69.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,610,886 shares of company stock valued at $417,646,356 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Nutanix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Nutanix by 78.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

