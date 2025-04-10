Polymer Capital Management US LLC Makes New $108,000 Investment in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AUR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.07.

Aurora Innovation Stock Up 15.7 %

Aurora Innovation stock opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 2.77. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $10.77.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Innovation Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

