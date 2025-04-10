Polymer Capital Management US LLC Makes New $130,000 Investment in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGS. Decagon Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,933,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in PlayAGS by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 889,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 407,203 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 548,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 338,642 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in PlayAGS during the 4th quarter valued at $2,131,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 125,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $493.45 million, a P/E ratio of 70.35 and a beta of 1.88. PlayAGS Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16.

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.88. PlayAGS had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $102.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.49 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

