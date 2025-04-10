Poolbeg Pharma (LON:POLB) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Poolbeg Pharma PLC (LON:POLB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03), with a volume of 535255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.43 ($0.03).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Poolbeg Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £13.26 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.96.

Poolbeg Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focussed on the development of innovative medicines to address unmet medical needs. Poolbeg comprises a strong and growing portfolio of development assets.

